Placebo postpone Newcastle gig as Brian Molko loses voice

Placebo will no longer be playing their Newcastle gig tonight. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

The frontman released a statement, telling their fans sharing the bad news that he was "quite unwell".

Placebo have been forced to postpone their Newcastle show.

The Nancy Boy outfit were set to play a headline gig in the city tonight (Friday 2nd December) to support their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go.

However, the band have shared the unfortunate news that the show cannot go on due to Brian Molko losing his voice.

Taking to social media, he shared a statement, which read: "I have been gradually losing my voice this past week since our second concert at O2 Academy Brixton [on November 27],.

“I have kept on keeping on, despite my doctor’s advice to go home & shut up for a week, as it was important to me not to disappoint any of you who have paid good money and travelled, often from afar, to see us play.”

He continued: “I am now in a position however, that if I continue to ignore my doctor’s advice, I will begin to run the risk of damaging my voice, perhaps permanently. And that is a risk I am unfortunately not prepared to take."

See their full statement below:

PLACEBO - NEWCASTLE O2 CITY HALL SHOW POSTPONED - FRIDAY 2nd DECEMBER 2022 pic.twitter.com/jiKUmRnon6 — PLACEBO (@PLACEBOWORLD) December 1, 2022

He added: “So it is with a very heavy heart that I must announce that I will be unable to perform the Newcastle show tomorrow night. It pains me to write these words. We’ve had such a wonderful tour so far, with fantastic audiences & so much love in the room.”

The duo - who are completed by Stefan Olsdal - are set to play Glasgow's O2 Academy this Saturday (3rd December), but news of this date has yet to be announced.

See the rest of Placebo's tour dates below:

3rd December: Glasgow, O2 Academy

5th December: Dublin, 3 Arena

7th December: Cambridge, Corn Exchange

8th December: Birmingham, O2 Academy

The band kicked off their tour dates by urging their fans to put down their smartphones during the gigs.

“Dear Placebo fans, we would like to kindly ask you NOT to spend the concert filming or taking photos with your mobile phones," they began in a post on Twitter.

“It makes Placebo’s performance so much more difficult. More difficult to connect with you and to communicate effectively the emotions of the songs. It is also disrespectful to your fellow concert-goers who want to watch the show, not the back of your phone.”

Dear Placebo fans,

We would like to kindly ask you NOT to spend the concert filming or taking photos with your mobile phones.



(1/4) pic.twitter.com/xGHVjzxgu1 — PLACEBO (@PLACEBOWORLD) November 17, 2022

The band added: “Please be here and now in the present and enjoy the moment. Because this exact moment will never ever happen again. Our purpose is to create communion and transcendence. Please help us on our mission. With respect and love.”