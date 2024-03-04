Placebo to play Live at The Piece Hall 2024

Placebo have been announced for the Halifax gig. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Every You Every Me rockers will play the Halifax courtyard in June this year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Placebo have joined the line-up at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

The Every You Every Me rockers will play a headline show at the historic Halifax outdoor venue on Tuesday 25th June this year, as part of the gig series.

The duo - comprised of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal - will be joined at the iconic open-air courtyard by special guests Friedberg.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 8th March, but pre-sales take place before hand. Find out everything you need to know about Placebo's Live At The Piece Hall date and how you can be there.

British alternative rock band @PLACEBOWORLD have been announced as a new headline artist for @TKMaxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024! 🎸



Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 8 March but Club 1779 members get pre-sale access from Tuesday 5 March. Read more and sign up here… pic.twitter.com/xZh5S92p9T — The Piece Hall (@ThePieceHall) March 4, 2024

When are Placebo playing Live At The Piece Hall?

Placebo play a headline show at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 on Tuesday 25th June 2024.

How to buy tickets for Placebo at Live at The Piece Hall:

Tickets go on general sale on 8th March via ticketmaster.co.uk from 9am.

Club 1779 members get pre-sale access from Tuesday 5th March.

Existing Barclaycard and Barclays UK Premier cardholders can access the pre-sale from Wednesday 6th March.

Visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/placebo for full details and to sign up to the ticket presale.

Placebo join previously confirmed acts Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Air, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with more still to be announced.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 line-up:

JUNE 7 BLONDIE

JUNE 9 BLONDIE

JUNE 13 SHERYL CROW

JUNE 16 NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO

JUNE 19 CROWDED HOUSE

JUNE 22 GRACE JONES

JUNE 26 AIR

JUNE 27 MICHAEL KIWANUKA

JUNE 25. PLACEBO

JUNE 28 UNDERWORLD

JUNE 30 TOM ODELL

JULY 7 RICK ASTLEY

JULY 9 LOYLE CARNER

JULY 12 TOM JONES

JULY 13 IDLES

JULY 27 MINISTRY OF SOUND WITH ELLIE SAX & FRIENDS – IBIZA ANTHEMS

AUG 1 NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS

AUG 2 RICHARD ASHCROFT

AUG 3 THE STRANGLERS + BUZZCOCKS

AUG 8 JESS GLYNNE

AUG 9 KORN + LOATHE

AUG 10 McFLY

AUG 13 STATUS QUO + THE ALARM

AUG 20 PJ HARVEY

AUG 21 PIXIES

AUG 22 THE STREETS

AUG 24 FATBOY SLIM

AUG 25 JUNGLE

AUG 26 CIAN DUCROT