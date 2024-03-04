Placebo to play Live at The Piece Hall 2024

4 March 2024, 16:14

Placebo press 2024
Placebo have been announced for the Halifax gig. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Every You Every Me rockers will play the Halifax courtyard in June this year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Placebo have joined the line-up at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024.

The Every You Every Me rockers will play a headline show at the historic Halifax outdoor venue on Tuesday 25th June this year, as part of the gig series.

The duo - comprised of Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal - will be joined at the iconic open-air courtyard by special guests Friedberg.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 8th March, but pre-sales take place before hand. Find out everything you need to know about Placebo's Live At The Piece Hall date and how you can be there.

When are Placebo playing Live At The Piece Hall?

Placebo play a headline show at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 on Tuesday 25th June 2024.

How to buy tickets for Placebo at Live at The Piece Hall:

  • Tickets go on general sale on 8th March via ticketmaster.co.uk from 9am.
  • Club 1779 members get pre-sale access from Tuesday 5th March.
  • Existing Barclaycard and Barclays UK Premier cardholders can access the pre-sale from Wednesday 6th March.
  • Visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk/event/placebo for full details and to sign up to the ticket presale.

Placebo join previously confirmed acts Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne, Air, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Underworld, Tom Odell, Pixies, IDLES, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with more still to be announced.

TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024 line-up:

JUNE 7           BLONDIE

JUNE 9           BLONDIE

JUNE 13         SHERYL CROW

JUNE 16         NILE RODGERS & CHIC + SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR + DECO

JUNE 19         CROWDED HOUSE

JUNE 22         GRACE JONES

JUNE 26         AIR

JUNE 27         MICHAEL KIWANUKA

JUNE 25. PLACEBO

JUNE 28         UNDERWORLD

JUNE 30         TOM ODELL

JULY 7             RICK ASTLEY

JULY 9             LOYLE CARNER

JULY 12          TOM JONES

JULY 13          IDLES

JULY 27          MINISTRY OF SOUND WITH ELLIE SAX & FRIENDS – IBIZA ANTHEMS

AUG 1             NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS

AUG 2             RICHARD ASHCROFT

AUG 3             THE STRANGLERS + BUZZCOCKS

AUG 8             JESS GLYNNE

AUG 9             KORN + LOATHE

AUG 10           McFLY

AUG 13           STATUS QUO + THE ALARM

AUG 20           PJ HARVEY

AUG 21           PIXIES

AUG 22           THE STREETS

AUG 24           FATBOY SLIM

AUG 25           JUNGLE

AUG 26           CIAN DUCROT

Placebo's debut album, released on 17 June 1996

Who is the boy on the front cover of Placebo's debut album?

Brian Molko of Placebo in 2001

Are you a big enough Placebo fan to ace this quiz?

Quizzes

The Wombats in 2007 and Ian Curtis of Joy Division in 1979

Which great songs mention other great songs?

Classic moments from The Brit Awards:

The BRIT Awards' most surprising duos

Placebo Songs

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Heading out on tour in '24: Kasabian, The Last Dinner Party and The Libertines

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

Artists with new albums for 2024: Kasabian, Kings Of Leon and The Zutons.

The most anticipated new albums for 2024

Kasabian press image 2024

Serge Pizzorno: Kasabian's Call single is "built for festivals and big shows"

Kasabian

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann

Catfish & The Bottlemen's 2024 dates: How to buy tickets

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Liam Gallagher Performs At The Festival O Son Do Camiño In Santiago De Compostela in 2022

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender line-up, tickets & pre-sale info

Liam Gallagher