Wonderwall named greatest Oasis song of all time in new poll

Oasis anthem Wonderwall has been dubbed the greatest song by the band. Picture: Independent News and Media/Getty Images

The 1995 anthem has been crowned the best Oasis song of all time by Brits in an a recent survey. See the full Top 10 here.

Wonderwall has been dubbed the best Oasis song of all time.

Betfair Bingo asked Brits about their favourite track to come from the Manchester rockers of and found their 1995 single topped the poll.

Almost 1 in 5 or 19% of Brits picked the track as their favourite Oasis anthem, with Don’t Look Back In Anger coming in second place with 12%.

In third with 5% of the vote was Champagne Supernova, which moved Bonehead to tears the first time he heard it, followed by Stand By Me and Live Forever.

Other Oasis tracks making the Top 10 included Stop Crying Your Heart Out, Half The World Away and She’s Electric.

See the results of the poll below.

Top 10 greatest Oasis songs of all time:

1. Wonderwall

2. Don’t Look Back In Anger

3. Champagne Supernova

4. Stand By Me

5. Live Forever

6. Stop Crying Your Heart Out

7. Morning Glory

8. Half The World Away

9. She’s Electric

10. Roll With It

Meanwhile, Brits were also asked to vote on the best Oasis album of all time and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? - which spent 10 weeks at UK No. 1 - came out on top with 18% of the vote.

It was followed by the band's debut album Definitely Maybe, which includes the hits Supersonic and Live Forever, in second place with 15% of the vote.

The album completing the Top 3 was the band's third studio album Be Here Now - which recently celebrated it's 25th anniversary on 21st August this year.

The Top 3 most iconic Oasis albums of all time:

What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Definitely Maybe Be Here Now

