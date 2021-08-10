Watch the Oasis Knebworth 1996 trailer

10 August 2021, 08:00 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 08:18

Take a first look at the forthcoming film that documents two shows from August 1996; PLUS details of an accompanying live album.

Oasis have unveiled the trailer for their forthcoming documentary and announced details of a companion live album and DVD/Blu-Ray. The Oasis Knebworth 1996 film, which has been directed by Jake Scott, will be released on 23 September and tickets to the screenings are now available to book via www.oasisknebworth1996.com.

The trailer has dropped on the 25th anniversary of the first of the two enormous shows at the Hertfordshire venue, 10 August. The news comes as Radio X celebrates a quarter of a century since since the first of two monumental nights in British music.

Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis at Knebworth, 10 August 1996
Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis at Knebworth, 10 August 1996. Picture: Roberta Parkin/Redferns/Getty Images

Oasis Knebworth 1996 poster
Oasis Knebworth 1996 poster. Picture: Press

In addition to the trailer, Big Brother Recordings have announced the release of a double CD and triple vinyl album of the show, also titled Oasis Knebworth 1996 and released on 19 November.

A DVD of the film will be released as a triple disc set including the Oasis Knebworth 1996 cinematic documentary, plus both nights of the live concert in full, with the Blu-Ray in single disc format.

Limited edition formats include the 2CD with DVD of the cinematic documentary, plus a Super Deluxe Box Set including the triple LP, 2CD and triple DVD plus replicas of the original gig memorabilia, available exclusively from the band’s online store.

Noel Gallagher on stage at Knebworth, August 1996
Noel Gallagher on stage at Knebworth, August 1996. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky/Press

The iconic shows saw the Manchester band play to 250,000 fans over two nights: 10 and 11 August 1996.

Speaking of the film, diretcor Jake Scott said: "It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections."

Tickets to screenings of Oasis Knebworth 1996 are available to book now via www.oasisknebworth1996.com

