Oasis reunion rumours: Liam and Noel Gallagher both post teaser

Noel and Liam Gallagher: about to make a big announcement on 27th August? Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Both Gallagher brothers and the official Oasis account have teased an announcement on Tuesday 27th August at 8am - is this official confirmation that the reunion is on?

Rumours of a potential Oasis reunion have gone into overdrive as both Liam and Noel Gallagher's social accounts have posted a teaser claiming that something will be announced this coming Tuesday (27th August).

The official accounts of both brothers - alongside the official band account - have posted an teaser saying "27.08.24" then "8am", suggesting an announcement of some sort will come from all parties on Tuesday morning.

The same message was shown on the screens at Blossoms' huge gig in Wythenshawe, Manchester on Sunday.

The news comes after a weekend of speculation, during which Liam Gallagher headlined Reading and Leeds Festivals.

According to The Times on Sunday, Oasis were also rumoured to be plotting a huge string of 10 dates at London's Wembley Stadium - surpassing Taylor Swift's recent record-breaking run of eight shows - as well as multiple homecoming gigs at Manchester's Heaton Park.

After the reports, Liam appeared to confirm the news, replying to the article by telling one fan: "See you down the front you big fanny".

Oasis!? Video teaser for the long awaited reunion appears straight just after Blossoms finished their homecoming gig at #livefromwythenshawepark @MENnewsdesk @CityLifeManc #oasisreunion pic.twitter.com/JuCdTla69s — Aidan McCartney (@aidanmccartney) August 25, 2024

And there was also a hint that the Manchester legends could headlined Glastonbury in 2025.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "All the speculation about this reunion can get a bit tiresome. But there's a genuine feeling that next summer's Glastonbury will be too much of an attraction for Liam and Noel to turn down.

"They have been made aware of the headline slot that's open for them next summer. Now it's all down to them.

"It looks more do-able than it has been for years."

If it came to pass, the reunion would mark the first time the Gallagher brothers were back on stage, since Noel's departure from the band in 2009, just ahead of their Rock en Seine set.

Liam Gallagher posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning: "I never did like that word FORMER."

I never did like that word FORMER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

In the event the Gallagher brothers do get back together, original member and rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs would definitely be up for joining them, as he told Radio X late last Christmas that he'd have his plectrums at the ready.

"Realistically? I don't know," said the guitarist and band's co-founder. "Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."