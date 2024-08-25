Oasis reunion rumours: Liam and Noel Gallagher both post teaser

25 August 2024, 23:53 | Updated: 26 August 2024, 00:18

Noel and Liam Gallagher: about to make a big announcement on 27th August?
Noel and Liam Gallagher: about to make a big announcement on 27th August? Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Both Gallagher brothers and the official Oasis account have teased an announcement on Tuesday 27th August at 8am - is this official confirmation that the reunion is on?

Radio X

By Radio X

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours of a potential Oasis reunion have gone into overdrive as both Liam and Noel Gallagher's social accounts have posted a teaser claiming that something will be announced this coming Tuesday (27th August).

The official accounts of both brothers - alongside the official band account - have posted an teaser saying "27.08.24" then "8am", suggesting an announcement of some sort will come from all parties on Tuesday morning.

The same message was shown on the screens at Blossoms' huge gig in Wythenshawe, Manchester on Sunday.

The news comes after a weekend of speculation, during which Liam Gallagher headlined Reading and Leeds Festivals.

According to The Times on Sunday, Oasis were also rumoured to be plotting a huge string of 10 dates at London's Wembley Stadium - surpassing Taylor Swift's recent record-breaking run of eight shows - as well as multiple homecoming gigs at Manchester's Heaton Park.

After the reports, Liam appeared to confirm the news, replying to the article by telling one fan: "See you down the front you big fanny".

And there was also a hint that the Manchester legends could headlined Glastonbury in 2025.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "All the speculation about this reunion can get a bit tiresome. But there's a genuine feeling that next summer's Glastonbury will be too much of an attraction for Liam and Noel to turn down.

"They have been made aware of the headline slot that's open for them next summer. Now it's all down to them.

"It looks more do-able than it has been for years."

If it came to pass, the reunion would mark the first time the Gallagher brothers were back on stage, since Noel's departure from the band in 2009, just ahead of their Rock en Seine set.

Liam Gallagher posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning: "I never did like that word FORMER."

READ MORE:

In the event the Gallagher brothers do get back together, original member and rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs would definitely be up for joining them, as he told Radio X late last Christmas that he'd have his plectrums at the ready.

"Realistically? I don't know," said the guitarist and band's co-founder. "Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

More on Oasis

Liam Gallagher at a signing in 2009

Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

The 1996 line-up of Oasis: Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Alan White, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan

Bonehead on an Oasis reunion: "Wouldn't it be worth it for the younger fans?"

Oasis are rumoured to reunite in 2025

Oasis rumoured to reunite for epic summer dates next year including Glastonbury 2025

The original line-up of Oasis in November 1993: Noel Gallagher, Tony McCarroll, Liam Gallagher, Paul McGuigan, Bonehead

Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Noel and Liam Gallagher in March 1996

Does Liam Gallagher have to pay Noel to sing Oasis songs?

Chris Jericho has predicted an Oasis reunion "sooner than later"

Chris Jericho thinks Oasis WILL reunite soon and could do 20 dates at Wembley Stadium "easy"

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Great music videos: November Rain, Sledgehammer, Ashes To Ashes and Another Brick In The Wall.

The 10 greatest Classic Rock music videos

The Kooks - Seaside live at On The Beach

Coldplay play Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage in 2024

When is Glastonbury 2025, can you register and when do tickets go on sale?

1.2 million fans watch The Rolling Stones play Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 February 2006

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Kate Nash - Foundations live at On The Beach

Blur: Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn, Alex James and Dave Rowntree; and the Oasis line-up that recorded Roll With It: Alan White, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan and Noel Gallagher.

Blur Vs Oasis: The true story of the Battle Of Britpop

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Foo Fighters