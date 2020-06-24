Hear Oasis' 2000 Wembley gig in Radio X's Home Shows

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher at Wembley Stadium in 2000. Picture: Benedict Johnson/Redferns

We're giving you the chance to re-live the Manchester band's iconic 2000 gig at Wembley Stadium in a Home Shows special on Friday 3 July.

Radio X are set to play Oasis' 2000 Wembley Stadium gig for the next in their Home Shows series.

After playing out epic shows from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, DMA'S, Florence + The Machine, Sam Fender, The Killers and Kasabian, we're now giving music-lovers the chance to experience the Manchester band's London gig.

With lockdown measures set to ease on 4 July, we're holding the ultimate party in your living room by taking you back to Oasis' Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants tour.

Taking place in July 2000, months after their Standing on the Shoulder of Giants album was released, you can expect to hear Liam Gallagher, Noel and co play everything from Wonderwall and Rock 'n' Roll Star to Go Let It Out and Who Feels Love? - plus much much more.

Listen to Oasis' 2000 Wembley Stadium gig on Home Shows on Friday 3 July 2020 from 8pm.