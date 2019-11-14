Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds release Wandering Star single

Listen to the new track from the former Oasis rocker's forthcoming Blue Moon Rising EP, which is set for release on 6 March 2020.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared a brand new single entitled Wandering Star.

Produced by the former Oasis rocker himself, the track is taken from his forthcoming EP, Blue Moon Rising, which is set for release on 6 March 2020.

Listen to the single above.

Gallagher says of the track: "It was written in Abbey Road last November on the same day I wrote Black Star Dancing It’s that good, it sounds like it took 5.4 people to come up with it. It’s already a live standard and we haven’t even played it yet.”

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

The upcoming EP features new songs plus a remix of the title track and will be available digitally and on limited edition vinyl formats.

The full EP tracklisting is:

1. Blue Moon Rising

2. Wandering Star

3. Come On Outside

4. Blue Moon Rising (The Reflex Revision)

5. Blue Moon Rising (7” Mix)

After the release of his third EP - which follows Black Star Dancing and This Is The Place - Noel is set to play Kenwood House on London's Hampstead Heath on Sunday 21 June 2020, as part of the Heritage Live series.

Gallagher and his 11-piece band - which includes Gem Archer - will play the stunning English Heritage site, providing a chance for fans to hear the band perform classics from earlier Oasis albums alongside tracks from Noel's solo albums and his recent EPs.

Support for the special London date is to be announced.

NGHFB have announced their 1st date of 2020... @ London's Kenwood House, June 21st!

Pre-sale tix for this exclusive outdoor show are available from 9am (GMT) Weds 30th Oct for those registered👉 https://t.co/8dPS8SbYJF

General tickets go onsale 9am Fri 1st Nov.@HeritageLiveGCE pic.twitter.com/ma9JOxTxzL — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) October 28, 2019

The Heritage Live Concert Series is now in its third year at Kenwood House, and has previously hosted artists such as Kris Kristofferson, Madness, Hacienda Classical and more.

Further dates for Heritage Live at Kenwood House 2020 are to be announced.

Watch Noel Gallagher discuss his This Is The Place EP: