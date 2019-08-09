VIDEO: Noel Gallagher reveals why he's planning to sell Oasis masters & what he'd do with the cash

The former Oasis rocker has explained why, when he finally gets the masters for the Manchester band's music, he'll be selling them off quickly.

Noel Gallagher has revealed he'd be more than happy sell his Oasis masters.

The This Is The Place singer took part in an interview for Late Night with Seth Meyers where he discussed the fact the Manchester band's original recordings should be returning to him in the next five years.

Explaining what he intends to do when the time comes, he revealed: "Trust me, I will be selling mine to the highest bidder. Well, what am I going to keep them for? So my kids can benefit? No, no, I’m gonna sell them."

The Black Star Dancing singer added. "I’m going to buy a plane, a yacht, I want a chimp with a top hat, and I’ll buy a rocket. And then I’ll leave the kids with the other stuff from the 2000s."

Watch a clip of his interview with the American TV show host above.

Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/ Sharon Latham

Noel might not be sentimental when it comes to the band's original recordings, because he's not particularly sentimental about the band itself.

Asked in a recent interview if he's past the point of making up with his estranged brother Liam, he shook his head no, telling The Guardian: "Because I’ve got one fatal flaw in my otherwise perfect makeup as a human being, which is I don’t forgive people.

"Once you start texting my children – and his two sons have been going for her, too – and legitimise my wife being bullied on the internet, where she has to shut down Instagram accounts because of the vile shit being written about her and my daughter, then it ain’t happening.”

