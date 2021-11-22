Noel Gallagher announces summer 2022 dates

Noel Gallagher in 2021. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The former Oasis man will be playing a number of outdoor shows next summer, including a stop at the Rock 'N' Roll Circus in Newcastle.

By Radio X

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced details of live dates for June 2022.

The legendary musician will be performing headline sets at Wales’ In It Together Festival, Dundee Summer Sessions, Cornwall’s Eden Sessions, Cheshire’s Delamere Forest and more.

The gigs mark Noel's first full string of dates since the summer of 2019 when the High Flying Birds toured Australia and Thailand.

The show in Newcastle on 9th June will form part of the new Rock 'n' Roll Circus event, which will also have capacity for 10,000 people with 30 entertainers including tightrope walkers, jugglers, ring masters, fortune tellers, traditional circus food and a Ferris Wheel - all under the roof of an impressive Big Top.

UK 🇬🇧

NEW 2022 JUNE TOUR ANNOUNCED!

Head over to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ official website for full details and ticketing information:

👉 https://t.co/lhDIcB4lmK

(📸: Sharon Latham) pic.twitter.com/ypzCnzSFrQ — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) November 22, 2021

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds UK Tour Dates 2022

Earlier this year, Gallagher released a collection of his solo hits so far, entitled Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011–2021), which featured two new tracks: Flying On The Ground and We're On Our Way Now.