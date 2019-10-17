The story behind Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds band name

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on their Who Built The Moon? Tour. Picture: Sharon Latham, taken from the book Any Road Will Get Us There (If We Don’t Know Where We’re Going)

To mark eight years since the release of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' eponymous debut, we look into the reason behind the name.

This week marks eight years since Noel Gallagher released his first solo album on 17 October 2011.

Eponymously titled under his new moniker, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds included tracks such as Everybody's On The Run, Dream On, If I Had A Gun and AKA... What a Life!

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds debut album. Picture: Press

The album, which debuted at No.1 in the UK album charts, secured the former Oasis rocker's status as a songwriting and chart-topping force and kicked off his career as a solo artist.

But why did the Manchester legend decide to refer to solo work as Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds?

Find out the answer here...

Why are Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds called Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds?

The answer to this question is two fold.

When appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2011, when asked about the name, Gallagher said: "I was at home doing the washing up, and Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac - Man Of The World was on the radio and I thought, 'what if I was called Noel Gallagher's something?'"

Listen to the track here:

Speaking to the British broadcaster, the Stop the Clocks singer added: "And then there's a track on the Jefferson Airplane album called High Flying Bird and I like a genius put the two together. Bingo!"

Listen to Jefferson Airplane's cover of High Flying Bird, which was written by Billy Edd Wheeler and first recorded by Judy Henske in 1963.

Watch his interview on the chat show below:

