Noel Gallagher on his divorce: "A lot of people are in the same boat after COVID"

The former Oasis star thinks lockdown and the pandemic played a part in his split from Sara MacDonald.

Noel Gallagher has suggested the COVID pandemic played a part in the end of his marriage to Sara MacDonald.

The High Flying Birds star revealed earlier this year he and Sara are divorcing after 22 years together - but he doesn’t think the situation is particularly unusual for people of their age.

He told The Big Issue: “I know a lot of people in the same boat as me and Sara. Particularly after the pandemic.

“It’s not uncommon for people who have been in long-term relationships to go their separate ways in their 50s."

He went on: “When you get to your mid-50s, you do come to some kind of crossroads in your life.

“The midlife crisis thing is true for men and women.”

Although Noel turns 56 on 29th May, he's keeping the midlife crisis at bay and claims that he's having a great time, with his new album Council Skies dropping next week (2nd June).

He claims: “I’m certainly not getting nostalgic for the past, no way.

“Things are f**king great in the present.

“Man City are great, my life is great. I’m happy and healthy. I’m about to go on tour around the world. It’s happening now for me."

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds release Council Skies on 2nd June 2023 and will be playing a number of huge shows across the summer, including South Facing Festival at Crystal Palace on 28th July, On The Beach in Brighton on 29th July and Manchester's Wythenshawe Park on 26th August.