Noel Gallagher unveils Abbey Road sessions for Oasis classics The Masterplan and Going Nowhere

12 December 2023, 13:50 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 14:11

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Perform At Crystal Palace Bowl
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Perform At Crystal Palace Bowl. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

The former Oasis rocker has recorded new versions of the two classic tracks from the Manchester band at the iconic studios.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have unveiled two new versions of the classic Oasis songs Going Nowhere and The Masterplan recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

The tracks have become favourites in NGHFG's recent sets, much to the delight of Oasis fans at his solo shows.

Listen to their majestic new take on The Masterplan below:

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - The Masterplan (Abbey Road Sessions)

The original recorded versions of the tracks appear on Oasis' B-sides album The Masterplan, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary this year, with the reissue re-entering the UK Albums Chart at number two last month.

Listen to the Abbey Road sessions of Going Nowhere below:

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Going Nowhere (Abbey Road Sessions)

The stunning new versions come after Noel Gallagher announced a string of summer shows for 2024, which will see him play the likes of Cardiff Castle on 17th July, London's Alexandra Palace Park on 20th July and Halifax's The Piece Hall on 1st August 2024.

The Council Skies singer also caps off the year by finishing out his arena dates, playing a sold out show at London's OVO Arena Wembley this Thursday 14th December, before heading to Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds and Liverpool.

Visit noelgallagher.com for full dates and how to buy tickets available dates.

See Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds 2023/24 UK Arena Tour Dates:

  • 14th Dec London, OVO Arena Wembley SOLD OUT
  • 15th Dec Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham SOLD OUT
  • 17th Dec Cardiff, Utilita Arena SOLD OUT
  • 18th Dec Leeds, First Direct Arena20 Dec Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 21st Dec Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena SOLD OUT

2024

  • 17th July Cardiff Castle
  • 18th July Wigan, Robin Park
  • 20th July London, Alexandra Palace Park
  • 1st August Halifax, The Piece Hall SOLD OUT
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Abbey Road
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Abbey Road. Picture: Press

Noel Gallagher's High Fying Birds - Council Skies Track By Track Podcast

