Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds to play Eden Sessions 2020

4 February 2020, 12:00 | Updated: 4 February 2020, 13:55

Noel Gallagher 2019
Noel Gallagher 2019. Picture: Press/Sharon Latham

The former Oasis man will appear at the series of shows in Cornwall in June.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline Eden Sessions in Cornwall this June.

Gallagher and his band will perform at the famous Biomes on Tuesday 23 June 2020, with special guests Working Men's Club. It marks the second time the Manchester legend has played the venue - he performed there with Oasis back in 2009.

Tickets are on sale at 4pm on Tuesday 11 February from www.edensessions.com

Also performing at the Eden Sessions this summer will be Lionel Richie (17 June), The Script (15 July) and Motown legend Diana Ross (21 July).

Organisers say that the Eden Project hopes to encourage concert audiences to think about how they can reduce their impact on the environment.

The news comes as Gallagher releases his new EP - titled Blue Moon Rising, the video sees Gallagher play a boss in a club setting and stars Skins actor Jack O'Connell. The EP is released on 6 March.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds UK Tour Dates 2020

24 March O2 Apollo, Manchester
25 March O2 Apollo, Manchester
27 March Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust)
18 June Thetford Forest, Suffolk
19 June Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordshire
21 June Kenwood House, London
23 June Eden Sessions, Cornwall
24 June Bristol Sounds
26 June Sherwood Pines, Nottingham

See www.noelgallagher.com for full details.

