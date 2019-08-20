WATCH: Noel Gallagher unveils psychedelic video for This Is The Place

Set your eyeballs to stunned as Noel heads to the furthest reaches of the cosmos and back again in his new video.

Noel Gallagher has released the video for his new single This Is The Place - and it’s an eye-scorching psychedelic journey.

The clip has been directed by Dan Cadan and Jonathan Mowatt, who also helmed the elaborate 1970s retro video for Black Star Dancing earlier this year. The video sees Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds performing in front of a backdrop of ever-evolving images, including solarised space footage similar to scenes in 2001: A Space Odyssey and even a television exploding in slow motion in the manner of the 1970 movie Zabriskie Point, which was soundtracked by Pink Floyd.

Noel told Radio X’s Johnny Vaughan that This Is The Place was a “very Mancunian-sounding record”.

He went on: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it,while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’“

This Is The Place is the lead track on a new EP, which drops on 27 September. The five track EP features three brand new songs as well as two remixes of This Is The Place.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds - This Is The Place EP track listing:

1. This Is The Place

2. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

3. Evil Flower

4. This Is The Place (Dense & Pika Remix)

5. Evil Flower (The Reflex Revision)

Summer 2019 has seen Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds top the bill at a number of outdoor shows, including a huge hometown gig at Manchester’s Heaton park.

Noel is currently on tour in the US with Smashing Pumpkins, before he heads back out with U2 on their Joshua Tree dates in Australia in November.