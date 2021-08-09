Noel Gallagher on celebrity nights out: "Matt Smith tends to boot furniture over"

The Mancunian legend tells Matt Morgan and Radio X which of his superstar mates can "walk the walk" when it comes to a night out... and which ones can't.

The first episode of The Radio X Residency with Noel Gallagher was aired this weekend, and the Mancunian legend has already been naming and shaming his celebrity mates who are "lightweights" when it comes to a night out.

Responding to a question from a Radio X listener, Noel revealed that actors were among the most raucous people he know.

He told co-host Matt Morgan: "What I’ve found down the years, is actors have to keep it a bit low key because the job that they're in requires so much investment that studios are not going to invest in a raving party animal. So actors, you'll find, lead the double life."

As an example, Gallagher named The Crown star and former Doctor Who Matt Smith as an actor who could "hold his own" on a night out.

"He does tend to boot furniture over," Noel revealed. "He turns at about 3am or 4am in the morning. He supports Blackburn Rovers, right? And a couple of times, he's kind of just does that thing where he’ll drift off and then suddenly go “ROVERS!” and kick a chair or something.

"I was about to have a word with him a couple of times, like 'Mate, kick the chair again, and you know, we're gonna have to work this out'."

Noel Gallagher and Matt Smith on a night out in 2013. Picture: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Noel also cited U2 frontman Bono as a good person to accompany you on a big night, alongside a couple of other indie stars.

"I remember we were an awards ceremony once and we went out afterwards, and the singer from The Kooks kind of got swept up in our entourage. Luke Kook was his nom de plume. And he stayed the distance. Yeah, but I haven’t seen him since.

"Who else? The bass player from The Vaccines got caught up in a night out with us once. Still going on about it apparently."

Noel Gallagher and Bono on a night out in 2018: "He can put a shift in". Picture: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

"Who’s seen as a hell-raiser publicly that isn't," asked Matt.

"Our kid. He’s a bit of a charlatan," replied Noel.

"There's a lot actually. A lot of them in the game can't walk it like they talk it. It’s usually those with the big mouths.

"I'd say to the listener, all the people that you think that are, usually are not, and vice versa. And then there's the chosen few in the middle."

Noel Gallagher and Matt Morgan on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

