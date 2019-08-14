WATCH: Frances Bean Cobain covers Cat Stevens & Courtney Love dubs it "gorgeously perfect"

The daughter of Courtney Love and the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has wowed with her stunning vocals on Instagram again.

Frances Bean Cobain has showcased her vocal talents again on Instagram.

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love has covered Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens' The Wind.

Watch her rendition of the 1971 track, which sees her accompanied on the guitar by her friend and fellow artist Ben Jaffe.

Cat Stevens - who was born Steven Demetre Georgiou and took on the name Yusuf Islam after becoming a Muslim in the late 70s - praised the budding singer-songwriter, writing in the comments: "Stay true to your soul".

The praise was followed up by Frances Bean's own rocker mother, who called her rendition perfect, commenting: "Ahhh in dentist chair but flying through the window !! Over the fields ! Far away !! Gorgeously perfect !!!"

Listen to the original Cat Stevens song here:

It's by no means the first time that Frances has shared her music online.

Back in June the artist shared the latest of her original music, which she calls a "very sad song" and appears to address her father’s suicide

The lyrics read: "I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place/ Sometimes I find it hard to look at My own face /Maybe one day I will talk to you /If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon"

The 26-year-old also debuted a new shorter haircut at this time, looking every much like her rock star dad.

Frances has previously opened up about the impact of her late father's death, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 1994.

As reported by the Daily Mail in 2018, she attended the Museum of Style Icons' Growing Up Kurt Cobain exhibition in Ireland on Tuesday with her grandmother Wendy O'Connor and aunt Kim Cobain.

Opening up about her father, she told Reuters: "He's unavoidable in my life, I see a Nirvana shirt every day."

The 25-year-old added: "My dynamic with Kurt is probably more similar to a fan's dynamic as there's almost like an untouchable thing. All the information I have [about him] is from stories. He's there every day of my life."

She continued: "On some days it feels a little frustrating, like I've had emotional breakdowns in Ubers and he's come on [the radio] and I've been like, 'I needed you so much right now.'"It plays out on different days in different ways".

Watch Frances Bean Cobain share a previous song, which referenced suicide:

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website. www.thecalmzone.netNATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?Click here: https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/