WATCH Surviving Members Of Nirvana Play Smells Like Teen Spirit

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear performed six songs at Cal Jam this weekend - including some Nirvana classics.

The surviving members of Nirvana - Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear - reunited on Saturday night for a six-song set at San Bernadino’s Cal Jam festival.

Nirvana reunion at Cal Jam 2018. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com

The show saw the trio joined by rock legend Joan Jett and Deer Tick’s John McCauley on vocals and even a guest appearance on bass from Brody Dalle of The Distillers.

The supergroup dug into the Nirvana back catalogue and performed the classic 1991 single Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Also on the setlist were the Nevermind album tracks In Bloom and Breed, plus three songs from Nirvana’s final, 1993 album In Utero: Serve The Servants, Scentless Apprentice and a finale of All Apologies which saw Novoselic play accordion.

Nirvana Reunion at Cal Jam 2018 Setlist:

Serve The Servants (with John McCauley from Deer Tick)

Scentless Apprentice (with John McCauley from Deer Tick)

In Bloom (with John McCauley from Deer Tick)

Breed (with Joan Jett)

Smells Like Teen Spirit (with Joan Jett)

All Apologies (with Joan Jett and Brody Dalle

Nirvana reunion at Cal Jam 2018. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com/Getty Images

Jett had previously performed with the band when Nirvana were inducted into the Rock ’N’ Roll Hall Of Fame back in April 2014.

Last week, the Everlong rockers left fans speculating about a possible performance at music event, after sharing an announcement that Joan Jett would be playing the event.

Posting the tweet, they wrote: "CAN'T WAIT!!!! What else could we have up our sleeves?? Stay tuned.... #CalJam18".

Earlier, Foo Fighters had played an 18-song set that had begun with their newest material from 2017's Concrete And Gold album and climaxed with a rendition of their very first single, This Is A Call.