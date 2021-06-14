Kurt Cobain self-portrait sells for £200,000

Kurt Cobain in Japan in February 1992. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The drawing was made in 1992 when Nirvana were promoting Nevermind in Singapore.

A self-portrait by the late Kurt Cobain has been sold at auction for just under £200,000.

The drawing was made in 1992 when Nirvana were in Singapore promoting their Nevermind album, and went under the hammer over the weekend via Julien's Auctions in Beverley Hills. The winning bid at the Music Icons Auction was an impressive $281,250 - quite an advance on the $10,000 that was estimated for the piece.

The felt-tip pen caricature shows Kurt playing guitar with the words "I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot!" scrawled across the top. It's signed "Kurdt Kobain Rock Star".

According to the auction house, Cobain drew the picture for freelance photographer Jacque Chong, who worked with Nirvana on their 1992 promotional tour in Singapore.

The image has previously been used on a clothing line, with Chong's permission, but the original now resides with one lucky collector.