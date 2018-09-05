Krist Novoselic Shuts Down Nirvana Critics With Brilliant Tweet

Nirvana, 1991. Picture: Jazz Archive/DPA/PA Images

The bassist has responded to people who claimed that the reunion last weekend “wasn’t Nirvana”.

Krist Novoselic has launched a withering attack on people who criticised his reunion with his former Nirvana bandmates last weekend, saying: “We tried to contact Kurt [but] we couldn’t get through.”

The bassist joined Dave Grohl and Pat Smear onstage in Seattle on Saturday night (1 September) to perform a version of the Nirvana live favourite Molly’s Lips.

But Novoselic responded to criticisms that an article tagging this as a “Nirvana reunion” was inappropriate in a brilliantly sarcastic tweet.

We tried to get a hold of him for this gig—as many times as we tried to contact Kurt, we couldn't get through. The phone just kept ringing & ringing. Kurt does not have email. In fact I have never emailed him in my life and I have been online since 1993. https://t.co/HTpvvhxzr1 — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) September 4, 2018

He said: "We tried to get a hold of him for this gig—as many times as we tried to contact Kurt, we couldn't get through.”

”The phone just kept ringing & ringing. Kurt does not have email. In fact I have never emailed him in my life and I have been online since 1993."

The musician was referring to an article on the website Alternative Nation, which quoted fans who laid into coverage of the event. One fan said: “I think it’s cool Dave, Krist, & Pat got to play together again, but to call it anything more than three old buds jamming an old tune is incorrect.

“Maybe they did the cover because they knew that NIRVANA was not on that stage.”

Another commentator added that “Dave Grohl has no business singing or playing Kurt’s music”, while seemingly unaware of the fact that Molly’s Lips was actually written by the Scottish band The Vaselines and was in fact a Cobain favourite that Nirvana covered.