Courtney Love comments under "beautiful" photo of Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and their daughter Frances Bean in 1993. Picture: Paul Harris/Getty Images

The Hole singer and widow of the late Nirvana frontman left a heartbreaking comment on what would have been his 52nd Birthday.

Courtney Love shared a heartbreaking comment under an image of Kurt Cobain.

This week saw music fans mark what would have been the late Nirvana frontman's 52nd Birthday on 21 February 2019.

The grunge legend tragically lost his life to suicide in April 1994, aged just 27 years old.

While the Hole frontwoman did not share a post on her own Instagram, she left a heartbreaking comment on an image shared by photographer Mark Seliger.

See Courtney Love's comment here, which read: "So beautiful... seeing the bones in his face. I never get tired of this one".

Courtney love posts comment under image of Kurt Cobain on what would have been 52nd Birthday. Picture: Instagram / Courtney Love

READ MORE: Which Foo Fighters song is about Kurt Cobain?

READ MORE: Frances Bean reveals how she spends her dad's money

Watch this kid's amazing cover of Nirvana track, School: