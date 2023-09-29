New Order at The O2, London: support, stage times setlist & more

New Order are set to play a headline show in London this Friday. Picture: Warren Jackson/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Blue Monday legends will play a headline show at The O2 Arena in London. Find out when you can expect them on stage and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New Order are midway through their UK and European tour dates, making a stop at The O2, London this Friday 29th September.

Find out who's supporting the legends at the venue, when you can expect them on stage and what they're likely to play on their setlist.

When do New Order play London?

New Order headline The O2, London on Friday 29th September.

What are the stage times for New Order at The O2, London?

8.35pm - New Order

7.30pm - Confidence Man

6.30pm - Doors Open

Who's supporting New Order at The O2, London?

Support comes from the thrilling special guests Confidence Man. The indie electro-pop outfit from Brisbane, Australia will bring their infectious energy to The O2, playing hits from their 2018 album Confident Music for Confident People, 2022's Tilt and their latest club-focused sounds.

What will New Order play on their setlist at The O2?

The Manchester legends will no doubt play a career-spanning setlist, including favourites from across their 10 studio albums; Movement (1981), Power, Corruption & Lies (1983), Low-Life (1985), Brotherhood (1986), Technique (1989), Republic (1993), Get Ready (2001), Waiting for the Sirens' Call (2005), Lost Sirens (2013), Music Complete (2015) with a few Joy Division favourites thrown in for good measure.

Get their setlist from their last show at Le Zenith in Paris, France for an idea of what they'll play in London.

New Order's setlist at Le Zenith in Paris on 26th September:

1. Crystal (with false start)

2. Age of Consent

3. Ceremony

4. Restless

5. Shake It Up

6. Isolation (Joy Division cover)

7. Your Silent Face

8. World

9. Be a Rebel

10. Waiting for the Sirens' Call

11. Sub-culture

12. Bizarre Love Triangle

13. Plastic

14. True Faith

15. Temptation

16. Blue Monday

17. Play Video

Encore:

17. Atmosphere (Joy Division)

18. Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division)

New Order - Disorder (live in Manchester)

Can you still buy tickets for New Order at The O2?

Yes, luckily some tickets are still available for New Order's London gig here.

How to get to The O2 Arena, London:

The O2 is at SE10 0DX

You can travel to The O2 by river, tube, car, bus and cable car.

The arena is served by Underground station North Greenwich, which is on the Jubilee Line.

Buses 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472 or 486 all stop at North Greenwich Station.

Parking for arena events is in Car Park 1.

Visit The O2 website for full information on how to get there and for a map of the venue.

See the remainder of New Order's 2023 UK & European dates below: