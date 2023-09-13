New Order to reissue classic Substance 1987 compilation

New Order photographed by Anton Corbijn in Scotland in 1983: Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Gillian Gilbert. Picture: Anton Corbijn/Press

The legendary Manchester brand are offering an expanded version of their iconic Greatest Hits collection - including the first vinyl edition for over 30 years.

New Order have announced that they will be re-releasing their compilation Substance 1987 in a remastered edition on 10th November - including the collection's first appearance on official vinyl in over three decades.

The 2023 versions will be available as a double vinyl and double CD edition and a 4-CD deluxe edition. Also being made available are reissues of the 12” singles True Faith, True Faith Remix and Blue Monday 88.

Originally released on the iconic Factory Records in August 1987, Substance collected all of the Manchester band's 12" singles from 1981's Ceremony, through to the then-new track True Faith. The double album included the all-time classic Blue Monday and the extended versions of Bizarre Love Triangle and The Perfect Kiss.

New Order's Substance collection was first made available in August 1987. Picture: Press

Also included were re-recorded takes of Temptation (later to be included on the soundtrack to Trainspotting) and the 1983 dancefloor favourite Confusion.

The original cassette and CD versions also collected New Order's b-sides up until that point and the new expanded 4-CD set will include some of the tracks that were omitted from the 1987 edition.

An additional CD on the deluxe set will showcase an unreleased gig, Live from Irvine Meadows, California, 12th September 1987, where the band uniquely played the entire album in sequence.

Record stores will also carry a red and blue coloured vinyl edition and the New Order webstore will stock the release on cassette for hardcore collectors - a replica of the original tape version from 1987 in a special slipcase.

Substance remains band’s biggest selling to date, with over one million copies sold, and spawning a Top 5 hit in True Faith which was accompanied by the memorable BRIT Award-winning video, directed by French choreographer Philippe Decouflé.

The new releases are available to pre-order at the New Order webstore now.

New Order - True Faith (1987) (Official Music Video) [HD REMASTERED]

New Order - Substance 1987 double LP track listing

Ceremony

Everything’s Gone Green

Temptation 87

Blue Monday

Confusion 87

Thieves Like Us

The Perfect Kiss

Sub-Culture

Shellshock

State Of The Nation

Bizarre Love Triangle

True Faith

New Order's Substance 1987 is to be reissued on vinyl for the first time in over 30 years. Picture: Press

New Order - Substance 1987 expanded CD track listing

CD1

Ceremony

Everything’s Gone Green

Temptation 87

Blue Monday

Confusion 87

Thieves Like Us

The Perfect Kiss

Sub-Culture

Shellshock

State Of The Nation

Bizarre Love Triangle

True Faith

CD2 - original b-side collection

In A Lonely Place

Procession

Cries And Whispers

Hurt

The Beach

Confused Instrumental

Lonesome Tonight

Murder

Thieves Like Us Instrumental

Kiss Of Death

Shame Of The Nation

1963

CD3 - expanded b-side collection

Ceremony (Original)

Mesh

Temptation (original 12” version)

Confusion (original 12” version)

Dub Vulture

Shellcock

Bizarre Dub Triangle

True Dub

Confusion (Dub 87)

True Faith (Remix)

CD4: Live from Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, California 1987

Ceremony

Everything’s Gone Green

Temptation 87

Blue Monday

Confusion 87

Thieves Like Us

The Perfect Kiss

Sub-culture

Shellshock

State Of The Nation

Bizarre Love Triangle

True Faith