New Order release limited edition Blue Monday T-shirt in aid of CALM

New Order with their limited edition Blue Monday shirts. Picture: Warren Jackson/Press

Bernard Sumner and co have joined forces with the mental health charity to release the limited edition garment for the day dubbed the third most depressing day of the year.

New Order and Campaign Against Living Miserably have teamed up to release a limited edition t-shirt for Blue Monday.

The legendary Manchester band, who’s iconic single Blue Monday was released in 1983, have joined forces with the mental health charity for the third successive year to release the garment for anyone who is struggling at this time of year.

This year’s tee features the die-cut sleeve design and the original synth used to write the single as well as the line “I find it so hard to say what I need to say”.

As per a press release: "£10 from each t-shirt bought will help CALM be there for anyone who feels like they can’t face tomorrow."

The t-shirt is available to buy here.

Commenting on the limited edition t-shirt New Order said: “Starting a conversation with somebody could be the most important conversation that person ever has. It could be life-changing. We feel, as CALM ambassadors, we have the perfect lyrics and message to get out there on the 2025 edition of the CALM Blue Monday t-shirts. And knowing that all the money raised will help make sure CALM are there for even more people who are struggling makes it even more powerful.”

New Order, who are ambassadors for the charity, have been outspoken about mental health and suicide prevention.

The band - who were born after the tragic suicide of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis in 1980 - have long been using their platform to shine a light on the cultural stigma surrounding suicide and the issues faced by those suffering mental health problems in accessing appropriate support.

The front and back view of New Order's limited edition Blue Monday t-shirt in aid of CALM. Picture: Press

Campaign Against Living Miserably is a suicide prevention charity fighting to reduce the devastating impact of suicide in the UK.

They run a life-saving helpline for anyone affected by suicide or suicidal thoughts. Their helplines are free, anonymous and open from 5pm to midnight every day.

Tools and resources for practical, non-clinical advice to make talking and managing mental health easier can also be found at the organisation’s website at www.thecalmzone.net.

CALM also run vital campaigns to increase awareness, smash stereotypes, and change the culture around mental health and suicide.

