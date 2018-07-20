VIDEO: Matt Bellamy Teases Details Of Muse's New Album

The frontman has told Radio X's Gordon Smart what to expect from their eighth studio record, and their live dates supporting it.

Matt Bellamy has revealed there's eleven original songs on Muse's new album, plus "seven or eight extra tunes".

The trio announced that their eighth studio effort would be coming out in November 2018, but their frontman told Radio X there's still more to do.

Speaking to Gordon Smart on Facetime he said: "We’ve got three out now, Dig Down, Thought Contagion and Something Human, then we’ve got another song Pressure, which will come out just before the album.

"That’s a more straight Muse rock track, like a different riff every ten seconds, basically. The album’s coming out in November, we’ve got eleven tunes on there.

"Plus, there’s gonna be about seven or eight extra tunes, like acoustic versions, stuff like that. We’re just in the process of finishing that off right now. We’re pretty excited about it."

Talking about how the band are going to visualise their album in videos and on the road, the Drones rocker said: We’re gonna stick with the visual theme you’re seeing in the videos, and we’re going to try and find a way of translating that vibe into the live show.

"We’re lucky because we’re living through this time where there’s all this new technology. Every time you come to do a tour, there’s always something new you can use.

He concluded: "We’re exploring all the different new techs that are out there, and we’re gonna go out on the road hopefully next summer or spring time next year."