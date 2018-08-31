VIDEO: Muse Announce Simulation Theory Album & The Dark Side Track

Find out about the trio's new record and watch the video for their new track here.

Muse have shared the details for their new album.

Simulation Theory - the trio's eight studio effort, which follows 2015's Drones - will be released on 9 November.

Watch Match Bellamy talk to Radio X about the new album above.

The eleven-track record was produced by the band, along with several award-winning producers, including Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland.

Each of the album’s songs will be accompanied by a video. Recent singles Something Human, Thought Contagion and Dig Down feature on the record as well as brand new track The Dark Side, which are all available immediately as a download when you pre-order the album.

Watch the new video for The Dark Side here:

Simulation Theory will be released in three formats: Standard (11 tracks), Deluxe (16 tracks), and Super Deluxe (21 tracks).

The expanded tracklisting features an acoustic gospel version of Dig Down, The UCLA Bruin Marching Band on Pressure, a live version of Thought Contagion, acoustic versions of several tracks, including Something Human and Alternate Reality versions of Algorithm and The Dark Side.

See the tracklist for Muse's Simulation Theory:



1. Algorithm

2. The Dark Side

3. Pressure

4. Propaganda

5. Break It To Me

6. Something Human

7. Thought Contagion

8. Get Up and Fight

9. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

1. Algorithm

2. The Dark Side

3. Pressure

4. Propaganda

5. Break It To Me

6. Something Human

7. Thought Contagion

8. Get Up and Fight

9. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

14. Propaganda (Acoustic)

15. Something Human (Acoustic)

16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset: CD 1 and Vinyl 1:

1. Algorithm

2. The Dark Side

3. Pressure

4. Propaganda

5. Break It To Me

6. Something Human

7. Thought Contagion

8. Get Up and Fight

9. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

CD 2 and Vinyl 2:

1. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

2. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

3. Pressure (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)

4. Propaganda (Acoustic)

5. Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)

6. Something Human (acoustic)

7. Thought Contagion (Live)

8. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

9. The Void (Acoustic)

10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)