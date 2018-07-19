Muse Share Cinematic Something Human Video & New Album Date

See the visuals for their the trio's latest single and find out when to expect their ninth studio album.

Muse have shared the video to their latest track Something Human.

The Lance Drake video sees Matt Bellamy hit the road in video game-inspired visuals, which see him face-off against his andmates in a death-defying car chase.

Watch their video above.

Muse's Matt Bellamy in their Something Human. Picture: YouTube/Muse

And what's this dramatic car ride all in aid of, you ask? So Matt Bellamy can return a VHS to a Blockbuster-esque store named Retrograde Video.

Matt Bellamy in Muse's Something Human video. Picture: YouTube/Muse

If that wasn't enough hi-jinx for you, the frontman then transforms into a werewolf before Dom and Chris teleport in a phone box ala Bill and Ted.

Don't worry, though, the singer manages to make it out out of there alive, with gritted teeth...

Muse's Something Human video. Picture: YouTube/Muse

Matt Bellamy said of the video: "Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human. Plus, Teen Wolf is cool”.

The director said: “Our aim with Something Human was to continue the journey that began in Dig Down and Thought Contagion.

"Pulling further into a simulated world we follow Matt, Dom, and, Chris on the chase of a lifetime - where something as simple as returning some video tapes becomes an epic journey."

The band have also announced they will release a brand new album - which is as yet untitled - this November.