Muse at The O2 London: support, stage times, setlist and more

Matt Bellamy and co are set for two dates in the capital this weekend, find out who's joining them and what to expect.

Muse are playing three UK arena gigs this month, kicking off proceedings with two dates at The O2 Arena London on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September.

The shows will see frontman Matt Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme and dummer Dom Howard stop off in the capital as part of their Simulation Theory World Tour, where they'll no doubt play songs from their recent album with a career-spanning set including the likes of Plug In Baby, Feeling Good, Time Is Running Out, Supermassive Black Hole and Hysteria.

Find out what you need to know about the gig, including timings, support acts, and their possible setlist.

When are Muse playing The O2 London?

Muse will play the famous arena on Saturday 14 September and Sunday 15 September.

Who is supporting Muse in London?

The Devon trio will be supported on these dates by Nothing But Thieves.

The Southend-on-Sea rockers, who are "buzzing" to support the band, will play tracks from their 2015 self-titled debut and its 2017 follow-up Broken Machine.

:: Absolutely buzzing to announce that we're supporting Muse in London and Birmingham this September. Tickets on sale now so go get em http://gigst.rs/muse :: Posted by Nothing But Thieves on Thursday, 22 August 2019

What are the stage times?

The full stage times are yet to be announced, but according to The O2 website, doors open at 6pm.

What will Muse's setlist be?

It's likely Muse will play a career-spanning set, but a glance at their mammoth 25-track setlist from their gig in Germany earlier this week might provide some clues.

See Muse's setlist from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. Algorithm

(Alternate Reality Version, Shortened)

2. Pressure

[Drill Sergeant]

3. Psycho

4. Break It to Me

5. Uprising (Extended Intro and Outro)

6. Propaganda

7. Plug In Baby

8. Pray (High Valyrian)(Matthew Bellamy's GOT song)

9. The Dark Side

10. Supermassive Black Hole

(Close Encounters Intro)

11.Thought Contagion

12 Interlude

13. Hysteria

(AC/DC's 'Back in Black' outro)

14. The 2nd Law: Unsustainable

15. Dig Down

(Acoustic Gospel Version)

STT Interstitial 1

16. Madness

17. Mercy

18. Time Is Running Out

19. Houston Jam

20. Take a Bow

21. Prelude

22. Starlight

STT Interstitial 2

23. Algorithm

STT Interstitial 3

24. Stockholm Syndrome / Assassin / Reapers / The Handler / New Born

Encore:

25. Knights of Cydonia