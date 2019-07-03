Muse Remember The Time They Got A Record Deal… Only They Hadn’t

Matt Bellamy and Dom Howard have been telling Chris Moyles about they night they thought Muse had finally got signed.

Getting a record deal is what every young band strives for - and Muse were no different. But Matt Bellamy and Dom Howard of the band have been telling Chris Moyles about the time they thought they were all set to make it big - only to be disappointed.

Speaking to Chris in the control room at the amazing AIR Studios in London, Bellamy recalled the early days of Muse, when they were just a struggling yet hopeful trio back in Teignmouth, Devon:

“When we were about 18, we got invited by Parlophone Rceords to come to London and play a couple of tunes. We came in, played for these guys and our friend was in university in Brighton, so we went to see him afterwards.”

Matt went on: “We bought loads of vodka and got pissed up, rolling around the campus. We were literally walking around the campus in the middle of the night in Brighton University, going we’re signed! we’re going to make it massive, do you know what I mean?”

But it was not to be: “We never heard a thing1 It was, like, dead!”

Luckily, a trip to America in December of 1998 saw the band come to the attention of Madonna’s Maverick label - and Muse signed to them, and the rest is history.