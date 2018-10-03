Muse Announce Charity Gig At The Royal Albert Hall London

Muse's Chris Wolstenholme, Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard. Picture: Press

The Simulation Theory trio will play the benefit show at the historic venue in support of The Prince's Trust.

Muse have announced an intimate live show at The Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday 3 December in aid of The Prince’s Trust.

The gig will mark the band's first performance in the UK since their headline show at Reading and Leeds in August 2017, and ten years since they last took to the stage at the historic venue.

Frontman Matt Bellamy said of the news: "For a long time, we’ve admired the work of The Prince’s Trust. When we were starting out as a band the Trust actually gave us a small grant to buy our first PA system, which I still have to this day. It really helped set us up on the right road and we’re delighted to be able to play a show to raise funds for them."

JUST ANNOUNCED: Muse will perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London in support of The Prince’s Trust (@princestrust) charity on Monday 3 December.



An early access ticket pre-sale will take place on Wednesday 10 October for fans who have pre-ordered the new album, Simulation Theory, released 9 November.



Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 12 October at 9am through Gigs And Tours.

ID ticketing will be in operation with tickets limited to two per person. The band will be partnering with Twickets for fan to fan resale.



There will also be a chance to win a unique VIP experience to attend the concert, including a guided tour with the band of the iconic building before the show and a song dedication during the set.

