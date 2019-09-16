Muse at Birmingham Arena: Support, stage times, setlist and more

Matt Bellamy and co finish their trio of UK Arena dates in Birmingham next week. Find out who's supporting them and what to expect.

Muse are rounding off their three UK gigs this month with a gig at Birmingham Arena on Tuesday 17 September.

After playing two consecutive nights at The O2 Arena London on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September, Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dom Howard will stop off in the West Midlands city as part of their Simulation Theory World Tour.

The Devon trio will no doubt play songs from their recent album, alongside a career-spanning set including the likes of , Feeling Good, Time Is Running Out, Supermassive Black Hole, Hysteria and Plug In Baby.

Find out everything you need to know about the gig, including timings, support acts, and the band's possible setlist.

When are Muse playing Birmingham Arena?

Muse will play the Birmingham Arena on Tuesday 17 September.

Who is supporting Muse in Birmingham?

The Devon trio will be supported in Brummie by Nothing But Thieves.

The Southend-on-Sea rockers, who are "buzzing" to support the band, will play tracks from their 2015 self-titled debut and its 2017 follow-up Broken Machine.

:: Absolutely buzzing to announce that we're supporting Muse in London and Birmingham this September. Tickets on sale now so go get em http://gigst.rs/muse :: Posted by Nothing But Thieves on Thursday, 22 August 2019

What are the stage times?

The stage times according to the Birmingham Arena website are as follows*

6pm - Arena Doors Open

7.30pm - Nothing But Thieves

8.15pm - Interval

8.45 - Muse

10.45 - Approx finish

*Timings are approximate and subject to change.

What will Muse's setlist be?

It's likely Muse will play a career-spanning set, but a glance at their mammoth 25-track setlist from their gig in Germany earlier this week might provide some clues.

See Muse's setlist from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. Algorithm

(Alternate Reality Version, Shortened)

2. Pressure

[Drill Sergeant]

3. Psycho

4. Break It to Me

5. Uprising (Extended Intro and Outro)

6. Propaganda

7. Plug In Baby

8. Pray (High Valyrian)(Matthew Bellamy's GOT song)

9. The Dark Side

10. Supermassive Black Hole

(Close Encounters Intro)

11.Thought Contagion

12 Interlude

13. Hysteria

(AC/DC's 'Back in Black' outro)

14. The 2nd Law: Unsustainable

15. Dig Down

(Acoustic Gospel Version)

STT Interstitial 1

16. Madness

17. Mercy

18. Time Is Running Out

19. Houston Jam

20. Take a Bow

21. Prelude

22. Starlight

STT Interstitial 2

23. Algorithm

STT Interstitial 3

24. Stockholm Syndrome / Assassin / Reapers / The Handler / New Born

Encore:

25. Knights of Cydonia