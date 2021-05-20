Muse announce 20th anniversary of Origin Of Symmetry remix album

Muse are releasing a 20th edition of their Origin of Symmetry album. Picture: Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Matt Bellamy and co will celebrate 20 years since the release of their second studio album with the new XX Anniversary RemiXX edition.

Muse are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Origin Of Symmetry by releasing a new remixed version of the album.

Origin Of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX features remixed and remastered audio plus re-imagined artwork of the band's 2001 album, which includes their hits Plug In Baby and Feeling Good.

The album, which sees the band come together with GRAMMY-winning producer Rich Costey, will be released on digital formats on 18 June before two vinyl packages follow on 9 July.

Frontman Matt Bellamy said of the news: "In revisiting the album what we found was the original mixes on the singles, like ‘Plug In Baby’ and ‘Bliss’, were pretty good so they were the hardest ones to improve. It was the deeper album tracks like ‘Micro Cuts’ where we were able to make massive breakthroughs."

The XX Anniversary RemiXX also adds Futurism to the tracklist and is completed with a modernised reimagination of the album’s cover art, courtesy of Sujin Kim, who has created a hyper-realistic 3D version of the original cover image by William Eager.

Origin of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX is now available to pre-order and pre-save on digital formats here, with Citizen Erased provided as an instant download.

Origin of Symmetry was Muse's second studio album, which followed the release of their debut, Showbiz.

The album gave muse their first Top 5 UK hit when it debuted at number three on the album charts. Including singles in Plug In Baby, Feeling Good, New Born, Bliss and Hyper Music, the album not only became a huge fan favourite but also generated huge commercial success.

Get the tracklist for Origin of Symmetry: XX Anniversary RemiXX’ tracklist:

Side M

1. New Born

2. Bliss

Side U

3. Space Dementia

4. Hyper Music

5. Plug In Baby

Side S

6. Citizen Erased

7. Micro Cuts

8. Screenager

9. Darkshines

Side E

10. Feeling Good

11. Futurism

12. Megalomania

