Miles Kane: Working With Jamie T Was As Simple As Sitting On A Sofa

Watch the Cry On My Guitar rocker describe the process of working with his friend on his Coup de Grace album.

Miles Kane has revealed how easy it was working with Jamie T on his new album.

The Scouse rocker is preparing to release his third solo record Coup de Grace, which he wrote with the Wimbledon wordsmith.

Asked by Chris Moyles how it was working with the Sheila rocker, Kane replied: "Me and J, I've known him for 10 years, so it'll be like when you're sitting chatting about whatever it is...

"But there was no guarantee that it would work. The minute we sat down and picked up the acoustics [guitars] it just happened. And every day we did that. We'd right a tune."

The Inhaler rocker added: "It was as simple as just sitting on the sofa in my little apartment, or in his room in his studio... Each day just working on a tune."

Kane also he gave his opinion on Alex Turner's newly shaved hair.

Last month saw Kane release the visuals for his Cry On My Guitar single, which features WWE Wrestler Finn Bálor, whose finishing move inspired the album title.

The black and white visuals see the rocker take part in an epic fight scene with Bálor, who eventually makes mince meat out of him.

Speaking about his new music video on Instagram, the Inhaler star wrote: "I loved every minute making this video with my good friend and wrestling hero @finnbalorand directing genius Brook Linder. I felt like I was in a bond movie! I am so proud of this one and I hope you all enjoy it!"