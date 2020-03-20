Miles Kane has featured on a grime track

The Scouse rocker has joined forces with grime collective Monster Florence on their Picture Frame single.

Miles Kane has joined forces with grime collective Monster Florence.

The Scouse rocker has lent his voice to the chorus of their Picture Frame single, which Kane has described as a "Glam stomper".

The track is set for release on 20 March 2020 through Project Melody. Take a listen to the track here:

Monster Florence are a band that hail from Colchester, Essex.

The six-member music collective - who include vocalists Dream Mclean, Wallace & Alex Osiris - blendHip-hop, Punk and UK Grime over hypnotic beats laced with raw lyrics.

