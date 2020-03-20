Miles Kane has featured on a grime track

20 March 2020, 09:49 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 09:51

Miles Kane supports Liam Gallagher at The O2, London
Miles Kane supports Liam Gallagher at The O2, London. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The Scouse rocker has joined forces with grime collective Monster Florence on their Picture Frame single.

Miles Kane has joined forces with grime collective Monster Florence.

The Scouse rocker has lent his voice to the chorus of their Picture Frame single, which Kane has described as a "Glam stomper".

The track is set for release on 20 March 2020 through Project Melody. Take a listen to the track here:

Monster Florence are a band that hail from Colchester, Essex.

The six-member music collective - who include vocalists Dream Mclean, Wallace & Alex Osiris - blendHip-hop, Punk and UK Grime over hypnotic beats laced with raw lyrics.

READ MORE: The Last Shadow Puppets and the best ever supergroups

Latest Videos

Joe Lycett leads comedians in "b******" Imagine cover parody

Joe Lycett leads comedians in "b******" Imagine cover parody after Gal Gadot post

News

Pippa Taylor and Chris Moyles are in hysterics over Andi Peters' panic buying

WATCH: Andi Peters panic bought a yoga mat and he has no idea why

The Chris Moyles Show

Gal Gadot joined by stars including Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman and Jamie Dornan to cover John Lennon's Imagine

WATCH: Gal Gadot and stars cover John Lennon's Imagine from self-isolation

News

Eminem at the Oscars

VIDEO: What was Eminem's Godzilla challenge and who won it?

Music News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ant Middleton slammed for defiant post on Covid-19

WATCH: Ant Middleton responds as he's slammed for saying "don't change" for Covid-19

News

Crowds at Glastonbury Festival 2017

Glastonbury 2020 cancellation: Refunds, resales, deposits, line-up and more

Glastonbury Festival

LBC Breaking News

NEWS: Coronavirus latest

News

John Lennon in July 1971

Why John Lennon's Imagine is more than just a peace anthem

John Lennon

Stereophonics in 2001: Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Stuart Cable

Was Mr Writer by Stereophonics actually about a specific person?

Stereophonics

Latest On Radio X

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher: Government won’t stop p***heads going to the pub

Liam Gallagher

Depeche Mode in 1987: Dave Gahan, Martin Gore, Alan Wilder, Andrew Fletcher

What’s the meaning of Personal Jesus by Depeche Mode?

Depeche Mode

Arctic Monkeys in 2006: Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Andy Nicholson.

QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to Arctic Monkeys' debut album?

Quizzes

Blossoms Foolish Loving Spaces press image

Blossoms announce rescheduled 2020 UK tour dates

Blossoms

Y Not Festival 2018 stage

Y Not Festival "staying positive" for 2020 in statement amid coronavirus concerns

Y Not Festival 2020

Foo Fighters in 1999: Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett

Why Learn To Fly is Foo Fighters' most uplifting song

Foo Fighters