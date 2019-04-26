Miles Kane prepares for "emotional" homecoming headline set at Skeleton Coast Festival 2019

26 April 2019, 17:34 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 17:43

Milles Kane performs at La Cigale in Paris
Milles Kane performs at La Cigale in Paris. Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

The Coup De Grace rocker is returning to Merseyside for the festival, which will see him supported by local acts and some of Kane's favourite bands.

Miles Kane thinks it will be a "special moment" when he headlines Skeleton Coast 2019 this August.

The Cry On My Guitar singer is set to return to his hometown of Wirral to top the bill at the festival, which will see him joined by some of his favourite bands Dream Wife, The Mysterines, The Snuts, The Fernweh and The Peach Fuzz.

Speaking about the event, the Scouse rocker told the Wirral Globe: "I've never played in Wirral before so it feels pretty stressful to be honest.

"It will be the last gig of the summer for me and it'll be a nice way to round off the year and half of touring with this album (Coup De Grace)."

"I just believe it’ll be such an emotional day for us," the 33-year-old told the outlet. "It'll be the best gig that's happening this year for sure."

See the line-up below:

Miles Kane to headline Skeleton Coast Music Festival 2019
Miles Kane to headline Skeleton Coast Music Festival 2019. Picture: Press/Skeleton Key Coast

The Last Shadow Puppets rocker added: "It’s one of them unique places where there aren’t gigs and they're building the show from scratch.

"I think it's going to be one of those special moments when people ask ‘Were you there?’."

The festival, which takes place at Wirral's historic Leasowe Castle on 31 August 2019 from 1pm, will also play host to exclusive DJ sets and an art exhibition.

Tickets are £30 and sale now here

Watch Miles Kane talk about working with Jamie T on his Coup De Grace album:

