Suede and Manic Street Preachers to co-headline Eden Sessions 2024

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop icons and the legendary Welsh rockers' are the first acts confirmed for the Cornwall festival series.

Suede and Manic Street Preachers have been confirmed for Eden Sessions 2024.

The Filmstar icons and A Design For Life legends will play a co-headline show for the Cornish concert series on Saturday 29th June next year.

Each band will play the Biomes for approx 75 minutes, delivering a career-spanning set and some of the tracks that have left a mark on the British music scene.

The date, which is the first announced for Eden Sessions so far, will be the first time Suede play the Sessions stage and will see the Manics return to the hallowed ground after having performed to 2016.

Tickets for the shows cost £64.25 plus an £8.35 booking fee and are available through www.edensessions.com.

Rita Broe, Managing Director of Eden Sessions Ltd, said: “The Eden Sessions has a tradition of bringing together world-class artists, and this legendary duo is no exception. Suede and Manic Street Preachers will be an unforgettable night and will go down in Eden Sessions history.”

Manic Street Preachers - International Blue (Radio X Session)

The news comes after the classic British bands shared announced a co-headline tour for next year.

The dates will see the influential bands take turns to play a closing set with James Dean Bradfield and co topping the bill in Lllangollen, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester, while Brett Anderson and co will close the show in Dublin, Leeds and London.

Suede - For The Strangers (Live For Radio X and Stub Hub)

See Suede and Manic Street Preachers' 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 28th June Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

Tuesday 2nd July Dublin Trinity College **

Friday 5th July Cardiff Castle *

Wednesday 10th July Edinburgh Castle *

Friday 12th July Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Saturday 13th July Leeds Millennium Square **

Thursday 18th July London Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show