WATCH: Manic Street Preachers Nail International Blue In 1 Take

To celebrate the Manics frontman James Dean Bradfield's birthday, we relive their amazing Radio X session from last year.

Today marks Manic Street Preachers frontman James Dean Bradfield's birthday, and we're celebrating by looking back to the time they played a session at Radio X.

Over the past three decades, the band have forged a career combining thought-provoking and challenging lyrics with anthemic guitar rock.

Last year, the band came in to talk about the release of their Resistance Is Futile album, which dealt with themes around memory and loss.

It's lead single International Blue was released at the tail end of 2017 - watch the band play the song in the Radio X session studio above.

Check out another Radio X session version of Resistance Is Futile track- Distant Colours, which James Dean Bradfield revealed is about the loss of "Old Labour".

Nicky Wire said of International Blue at the time: “I’d been digesting the lyric for five years, since being in Nice and finally joining the dots between Yves Klein’s International Klein Blue and the vast open blue of the Mediterranean Sea.

“It was a moment of connection that felt perfectly natural – not forced or intellectualised. A different kind of enrichment that feels increasingly difficult to find. The track itself is carried by the kind of naïve energy that powered Motorcycle Emptiness.”

The band also took time to play the fan favourite The Masses Against The Classes, from 2000.

Session audio produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Denman. With thanks to KitMapper.