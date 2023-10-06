Suede & Manic Street Preachers announce 2024 co-headline UK & Ireland tour

Suede's Brett Anderson and Manic Street Preachers' James Dean Bradfield. Picture: 1.Steve Jennings/Getty Images 2. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop icons and the legendary Welsh rockers are set for a huge co-headline tour in summer 2024. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Suede and Manic Street Preachers have announced a co-headline tour for 2024.

The Beautiful Ones icons and the A Design for Life legends will embark on dates next summer, which will see them visit the likes of Cardiff Castle, Leeds Millennium Square and London's Alexandra Palace Park.

The dates will see the influencial bands take turns to play the closing set with James Dean Bradfield and co topping the bill in Lllangollen, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Manchester, while Brett Anderson and co will close the show in Dublin, Leeds and London.

Tickets go on general sake next Friday 13th October. Find out more about the dates below.

Suede are set to embark on a series of outdoor coheadline shows with the Manic Street Preachers in the UK and Ireland next summer. Sign up for pre-sale at the link below, pre-sale access from 9am on Wednesday 11th October. https://t.co/b8zF2ZHRIC

-SuedeHQ pic.twitter.com/UM6Gl8ucuz — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) October 6, 2023

Suede and Manic Street Preachers' 2024 UK & Ireland tour dates:

Friday 28th June Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod*

Tuesday 2nd July Dublin Trinity College **

Friday 5th July Cardiff Castle *

Wednesday 10th July Edinburgh Castle *

Friday 12th July Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Saturday 13th July Leeds Millennium Square **

Thursday 18th July London Alexandra Palace Park **

*Manic Street Preachers close the show

**Suede close the show

How to buy tickets to Suede & Manic's 2024 co-headline tour:

Tickets go on general sale 9am Friday 13th October via www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk. Ireland tickets will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

The presale takes place on Wednesday 11th October from 9am. Visit here to sign up for pre-sale access.

Suede - For The Strangers (Live For Radio X and Stub Hub)

Suede and the Manic Street Preachers’ UK and Ireland shows will follow a sold out 2022 US tour that saw both bands greeted with a fantastic reception.

It also comes after the release of Suede30, which celebrated 30 years since the release of the band's chart-topping eponymous debut album plus their own sold-out UK dates, following the success of their 2022 Autoficiton album.

Meanwhile, Manic Street Preachers are currently working on their 15th studio album, the follow up to ‘The Ultra Vivid Lament’ which entered the UK charts at No. 1 on its release in September 2021, after acclaimed appearances at Isle of Wight and Glastonbury Festivals.