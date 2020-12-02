Can you get every question right on this Manic Street Preachers lyric quiz?

Manic Street Preachers in 1992: Richey James, Nicky Wire, James Dean Bradfield and Sean Moore. Picture: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

How well do you recall the challenging lyrics of the Welsh band?

Manic Street Preachers have been creating thought-provoking music for three decades now, and their lyrics are some of the most provocative and challenging in rock.

Bassist Nicky Wire originally co-wrote the lyrics with the much-missed Richey Edwards, but since Richey went missing in 1995, Nicky has taken the lion's share of the task with occasional contributions from frontman James Dean Bradfield.

But how well do you remember some of their biggest hits? We'll give you a line from a Manic Street Preachers song - all you have to do is pick our which one it is from a choice of three.