Manic Street Preachers reschedule free NHS Cardiff gig to 2021

The Welsh trio have pushed back their free concert for NHS workers to July 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Manic Street Preachers have been forced to reschedule their free shows for the NHS due to the current status of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh outfit were set to play a free gig for NHS workers and a fundraiser for health service charities at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena this December, but have now confirmed the gigs will now take place on 16-17 July next year.

Sharing a new event poster the band wrote: "Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions for the live music industry, Manic Street Preachers have moved their previously announced shows in December at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena to July 2021.

"The first night is still a free show for NHS staff, the second, a public show with all profits going to NHS Wales charities."

James Dean Bradfield and co added: "All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Tickets for the free concert for NHS staff originally scheduled for Friday 4th December 2020 will be valid for the NEW date of Friday 16th July 2021. Anybody who is unable to make the show should contact Ticketmaster so they can be offered to another member of NHS staff.

"Tickets for the fundraising show for NHS Wales charities originally scheduled for Saturday 5th December 2020 will be valid for the new date of Saturday 17th July 2021."

“We will play those gigs eventually, whatever happens,” their frontman told NME earlier this year. "It will just be fucking beautiful to step on stage and just move to music. Playing music has been quite a solitary pursuit. You listen to it for comfort, context, prophecy and meaning – there’s a lot of pressure on music at the moment. But the least pressure you can put on music would be just to play it on stage and have pissed-up people moving along. Playing music for people to live to, to groove to, to get drunk to, it will be great"

