Pete Doherty marries Katia de Vidas days after engagement is confirmed

By Jenny Mensah

The Libertines rocker shared an image of himself and his bandmate and wife all dressed up on what looks like their wedding day.

Pete Doherty got married to his bandmate Katia de Vidas two days after their engagement was announced.

The Libertines rocker confirmed he was engaged to his bandmate last month and has now shared an image of the pair being wed.

Taking to Twitter, he shared an image of them in their wedding outfits, with the date "30.09.21" and a love heart in the caption.

His bandmate and partner also shared a snap of them kissing on their big day with the caption "OUI".

Last month saw the 42-year-old musician confirm the news he popped the question to his girlfriend, who is also the keyboardist in The Puta Madres.

According to the MailOnline, the couple - who have have been together since 2012 - were engaged "for a while" with Katia being spotted wearing a sparkling ring.

The couple live in France currently, and the musician - who was previously engaged to Kate Moss - has successfully overhauled his lifestyle over recent years.

Discussing his addiction battle and his music career, the 42-year-old recently told BBC Scotland: "I'm in recovery I suppose I'm two and a half years clean of heroin which is a big deal for me and yeah I'm ticking along writing music, still writing music."

Doherty's recovery shows in his more robust physique. Doherty's life in France and a love of wine and posh cheese on toast has been cited as some of the reasons for his new look.

"I like Comté, Comté on toast." said the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker back in March 2020, according to The Sun.

"My guilty pleasure is sleeping. For years and years, I would stay up for five or six days and then I would sleep for 24 hours, so now I love sleep."

