The Libertines announce All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade album and share Run Run Run single

The Libertines have announced their fourth studio album. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The rockers have shared the details of their fourth studio album, plus announced intimate live shows in Margate.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Libertines have announced the details of their All Quiet On The Easterrn Esplanade album.

The long-awaited fourth record to come from the four-piece is the follow-up to 2015's Anthems For Doomed Youth and is set for release on 8th March 2024.

From it comes lead track Run Run Run, which Pete Doherty and co have shared today, alongside their plan to play intimate shows.

Run Run Run

Speaking about the track - which sees the band return to their classic, raucous sound - Carl Barat said: "It’s the lifelong project of a life on the lash”.

"It’s about being trapped, and trying to escape your dismal life, a bit like the man in Bukowski’s Post Office,” he added. “The worst thing for The Libertines would be to get stuck in a ‘Run-run-run’ rut – constantly trying to relive our past."

The album's name - which is inspired by Erich Maria Remarque’s anti-war novel - also honours the band's Margate hotel studio, restaurant and bar, The Albion Rooms.

See the artwork for All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade below, which is. available to pre-order here.

Fans who pre-order the album will be offered the chance to purchase tickets for All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade – a live event, which is described as “two days of special acoustic and electric live shows by The Libertines” at the 500-capacity Lido in Margate on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December.

The Libertines' All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklisting for All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade below: