The Libertines announce intimate UK club tour for 2024

10 November 2023, 10:58 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 11:38

The Libertines press image
The Libertines have announced intimate dates. Picture: Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The Run, Run, Run rockers will be heading out on small dates for the Albionay Tour next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Libertines have announced intimate club shows for 2024.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers - comprised of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell - will embark on the tiny dates, which will see them go back to basics next year.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) they wrote: "Excited to be going back to our roots in these small sweaty clubs, where we can see the whites of the crowds eyes. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10am for the Albionay! Tour x".

Tickets for the dates go on sale on Tuesday 14th November from 10.30am from Ticketmaster.

Fans can pre-order a hand-numbered limited-exclusive CD of their upcoming album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade and a ticket from the band's official store.

The Libertines - Run Run Run

See The Libertines' 2024 The Albionay Tour dates:

  • 23rd January 2024: Stockton, ARC
  • 24th January 2024: Liverpool, Cavern Club
  • 25th January 2024: Milton Keynes, MK11
  • 27th January 2024: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
  • 28th January 2024: Derby, Hairy Dog
  • 11th February 2024: Falmouth, Princess Pavilion
  • 12th February 2024: Southampton, Engine Rooms
  • 14th February 2024: Stoke, Underground
  • 15th February 2024: Leeds, The Wardrobe
  • 16th February 2024: Glasgow, Oran Mor

