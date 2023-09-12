Gary Powell confirms new Libertines album for 2024

Pete Doherty and Carl Barat performing with The Libertines at Lollapalooza Brazil, March 2022. Picture: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

The drummer says that the follow-up to 2015's Anthems For Doomed Youth will arrive in January.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gary Powell has confirmed that The Libertines are working on a new album - and that it will be released early next year.

Speaking to Oliver Spencer on the Four On The Floor blog, Powell revealed his future plans, saying: "The Libertines: we've just recorded our latest album. I think we do one every 10 years or so. Yes. So expect the next one to come from the grave! The album comes out in January."

The band's last album was Anthems For Doomed Youth in 2015 and last year Pete Doherty and Carl Barat revealed that they'd been in the Caribbean recording new music.

At the AIM Independent Music Awards in September 2022, Doherty said: "We have just been in Jamaica, me and Carl, and we've got a new album on the way."

He added: "It's been quite productive. Just trying to write some new songs."

Peter Doherty and Carl Barât on their first meeting

Speaking to NME shortly afterwards, Carl Barât added: “Now the four of us just have to learn and play them, and write a few more.

“Sonically, we want to do something we haven’t done before… I think we’ll be looking to do something with a different energy than before. But we’re not at that stage yet.”

The Libertines have released three albums in the past two decades: Up The Bracket (2002), The Libertines (2004) and Anthems For Doomed Youth (2015).

The Libertines promoting Anthems For Doomed Youth in 2015: Gary Powell, Carl Barat,John Hassall and Pete Doherty. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

2022 saw the reformed Libertines take on a year of touring, including shows at Glastonbury Festival and London's OVO Arena, Wembley.

Last year, Radio X marked 20 years of their debut Up The Bracket with a series of podcasts in which the four members of the band - Doherty, Barat, Powell and bassist John Hassall - looked back at the early days of the group, their signing to Rough Trade and the recording of their first tracks.