There's A Mural Of Pete Doherty's Breakfast Challenge...

A street artist has paid tribute to Pete Doherty after he successfully completed an impressive eating challenge.

Last week, The Libertines frontman went viral after he was pictured wolfing down the English Breakfast at Margate's Dalby Cafe, which included "eggs, 4 bacon, 4 sausage quarter pounder burger, chips, hash browns, onion rings, bubble, beans or tomatoes, mushrooms, 2 slices of thick bread and a tea or coffee".

A mural, which has been shared by the same cafe, has since appeared in Southend-on-Sea and it bears an incredible likeness to the Don't Look Back Into The Sun singer.

It also comes alongside the pun: "For Pete's sake".

See the image here, which is believed to have been created by John Bulley:

See the original images of Pete which went viral last week:

Speaking to Radio X at Victorious Festival, bandmates explained that the dense dish was nothing to the Libs frontman.

Watch our video here:

Drummer Gary Powell told Radio X's Gordon Smart backstage: “The pig man is back is back in town!”

Doherty’s songwriting partner Carl Barat revealed: “That nick name isn’t lightly earned! He could always eat that amount, so it’s no surprise to me. We’ve seen him eat more than that, haven’t we?”

Powell joked: “It’s his protein breakfast, he gets up at five in the morning, he goes for a run, he goes to the gym… he’s got to energise himself up with some protein and some potassium and stuff… then he goes back to the gym in the afternoon… That’s what he does!"