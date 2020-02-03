Kings of Leon announce huge outdoor UK gig for 2020 plus arena shows

Kings of Leon press image. Picture: Press

The rockers will play a headline show in Finsbury Park with special guests including Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler and more.

Kings of Leon have announced a huge headline show at Finsbury Park with more UK dates announced.

The Nashville rockers will return to London for the first time in three years for a performance in the north London location on 28 June 2020.

Caleb Followill and co will be joined by Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy and The Big Moon - with more special guests to be announced across two stages.

The Use Somebody rockers have also announced two UK dates, which will take place at the Newcastle Utilita Arena on 7 July and the Leeds First Direct Arena on 8 July.

Tickets go on sale from ticketmaster.co.uk on Friday 7 February from 9am.

The Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sale will go on sale from Thursday 6 February from 9am here.

2016 saw Kings Of Leon release their WALLS album, which was their first to simultaneously hit No.1 in the US and the UK, and their fifth consecutive album to debut at the top spot in the UK.

See Kings of Leon's 2020 UK dates:

Friday 28 June - Finsbury Park, London

Tuesday 7 July - Newcastle Utilita Arena

Wednesday 8 July - Leeds First Direct Arena

