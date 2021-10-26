Kasabian tease new music

Serge Pizzorno performing with Kasabian last week at Nottingham's Rock City. Picture: Luke Brennan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co have shared a snippet of new music, which marks the first since the departure of Tom Meighan.

Kasabian have confirmed new music is on the way this week.

The Leicester outfit recently made a comeback to the stage and now they have shared a slice of their new material, which marks the first since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan.

Sharing a snippet of the track on social media, the band wrote: "NEW MUSIC"

Listen to it here:

The band has also confirmed that their new banger drops in less than six hours at midnight on Wednesday 27 October.

Meanwhile, the Club Foot rockers, who are currently in the middle of a sold out 17-date UK tour, have made an exciting and dynamic return to the stage with Serge at the helm.

Wednesday night will see the band play an epic homecoming show at Leicester's De Montfort Hall where the banger might just get its first airing.

The Eez-Eh outfit will then head to Bournemouth, Southampton and Bristol before playing two dates at London's o2 Academy Brixton next week.

