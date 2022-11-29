How to watch Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard

Serge Pizzorno onstage with Kasabian at the O2 Academy Sheffield. Picture: Matt Crossick

Here's how you'll be able to see highlights from the band's amazing show at the O2 Academy Sheffield.

Kasabian played a spectacular show at the O2 Academy Sheffield on Monday (28th November).

Introduced by Toby Tarrant, Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard saw the band play an intimate yet epic set in front of less than 2,000 fans, made up of Radio X listeners and a few lucky competition winners.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

Led by Serge Pizzorno, the Leicester outfit - completed by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, Tim Carter and The Music's Rob Harvey - played a stunning set that featured tunes from their entire back catalogue, including vintage hits Club Foot and L.S.F. right up to tracks from the brand new album The Alchemist's Euphoria.

Just ahead of their banger Empire, he told the crowd it was time for a “serious mosh pit,” adding: “This is the last gig of the year we’re gonna do. Let’s light this motherf***er up!”

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

The Sheffield show came after a summer of activity for Kasabian. With Sergio Pizzorno stepping into the role of frontman and scoring their sixth number one album with the release of the acclaimed The Alchemist’s Euphoria.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

The band have also appeared at major festivals and outdoor shows this summer, including Liam Gallagher’s huge Knebworth gigs. They have played to huge crowds at arenas around the country this year, as part of their UK and European tour.

Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard. Picture: Matt Crossick

You can watch highlights from the show exclusively at Global Player

The premiere of Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard will take place at 7pm on Monday 5th December on Global Player.

Radio X is available on Global Player. Picture: Radio X

