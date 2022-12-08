Kasabian's 2023 UK & Ireland dates: How to buy tickets
8 December 2022, 12:38
Serge Pizzorno and co have confirmed tour dates for next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.
Kasabian have are set to embark on tour dates next year.
After playing shows across summer 2022, the Leicester rockers are set for a string of gigs, which include Irish dates and a headline show at Leeds' Millennium Square as part of Sounds of The City.
See their newly announced dates and find out how to buy tickets below.
NEW DATES for 2023! We’re playing Millennium Square Leeds on 7th July for Sounds of The City with very special guests!
What are Kasabian's 2023 UK & Ireland dates?
- 13th June 2023: Dublin 3 Olympia (Rescheduled) - ON SALE NOW
- 14th June 2023: Limerick, King John Castle - ON SALE NOW
- 16th - 18th June 2023: Bundoran, Sea Sessions - ON SALE NOW
- 7th July 2023: Sound of The City - Leeds' Millennium Square - ON SALE NOW
- 8th July 2023: TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green
How to buy Kasabian tickets for 2023:
Tickets for Kasabian dates are on sale now.
Last week saw Kasabian play an unmissable gig at the O2 Academy Sheffield on Monday 28th November to an ecstatic crowd.
Introduced by Toby Tarrant, Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard saw the band play an intimate yet epic set in front of less than 2,000 fans, made up of Radio X listeners and a few lucky competition winners.
Watch the highlights of their epic mini-set below:
