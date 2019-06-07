Tom Meighan: Kasabian will record new album in 2020

The Kasabian frontman has revealed the Leicester band will return to the studio next year.

Tom Meighan has revealed Kasabian will record their seventh studio album next year.

The Underdog rocker attended the world premiere of Liam Gallagher's As It Was documentary where he gushed about his bandmate Serge Pizzorno's "amazing" solo project and talked about what he's been getting up to in the band's down time.

"I've been making plants. Pak Choi with my missus, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell.

"We've been growing plants in the garden and I've been writing loads of songs and stuff and keeping busy".

When asked if there were any plans for Kasabian in the works, the Leicester rocker replied: "I'll think we'll record a record next year."

Asked if he thinks there'll ever be a Kasabian film, the Club Foot rocker replied: "When I'm older, yeah, I'm only 38 years old.

"One day Ewan McGregor can play me in a film. It'd be lovely wouldn't it? And Johnny Depp could play Serge".

The new album would mark Kasabian's seventh studio release, following 2004's self-titled debut, 2006's Empire, 2009's West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, 2011's Velociraptor, 2014's 48:13 and 2017's For Crying Out Loud.

Meanwhile, Serge made his solo debut last month, unveiling his new project, The S.L.P. - which stands for his full name Sergio Lorenzo Pizzorno.

From it is first single, Favourites, which features British rapper Little Simz.

Talking to John Kennedy about going solo, he said: "I had this little window and it was a bit of a now or never sort of (thing)."

He added: "I had a few little bits of music that were more instrumental and I thought that I could sort of fill in the gaps and see what happened".

