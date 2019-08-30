Kasabian's seventh album will be "annihilation music," says Serge Pizzorno

The Club Foot rocker has revealed the details of the Leicester band's forthcoming album and the follow-up to 2017's For Crying Out Loud.

Kasabian's upcoming seventh album will be "annihilation music", according to Serge Pizzorno.

The band's guitarist and songwriter has revealed he's begun writing material for the follow up to to 2017's For Crying Out Loud album, and thinks the record will blow people away.

Explaining how his solo album - which is released today under the name The S.L.P - has impacted work on the Kasabian record, he told NME: "I've started already, and from the few bits that are there already, I know that they would not have existed without this album. The wheels are turning. It's annihilation music."

He added: "The next chapter feels really exciting for the band because it feels like I've seen Earth from outer space. I've looked back in. I've got a whole new perspective on what we can do next. And we'll see what we can get away with."

The Eez-Eh rocker added that the band intend to keep making music and will "turn it up a few notches", thanks to some advice from former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher.

Pizzorno revealed: "We were talking to Noel the other day and he said – it might have been a Francis Bacon quote - ‘Go for the nervous system.'"

Kasabian previously revealed they are working on album number seven earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter the band shared an image with what looks like the back of Serge's hand, with the following list written in biro pen: "LIGHT BBQ, TUNE GUITAR, ALBUM 7".

See their photo below:

